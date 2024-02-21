Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, February 23 through Sunday, February 25, 2024. This week: Celebrating Black History month plus more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

Events mentioned in this episode:

Indianapolis Black Documentary Film Festival

February 23, 2024 , 7:30pm-8:30pm

February 24, 2024, 11:00am-3:30pm

Martin University Gathertorium

2186 N Sherman Dr.

Indianapolis, IN

Art & Soul 2024 Celebration + Naptown Tribute

February 23, 5:00pm-7:30pm

Indianapolis Artsgarden

110 West Washington Street

Indianapolis, IN

TEDxIndianaUniversity Play or Pause

February 23, 6:00pm-9:00pm

Buskirk Chumley Theater

114 E Kirkwood Ave

Bloomington, IN

IWIN Annual Pink Pajama Party

February 23, 6:00pm-11:00pm

The Renaissance Hotel

11925 N. Meridian St.

Carmel, IN

2024 IHSAA Girls Basketball State Finals

February 24

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

125 South Pennsylvania St.

Indianapolis, IN

United Way's ELEVATE Goes to Prom

February 24, 10:30am-1:00pm

Mavris Arts & Event Center

121 S. East St

Indianapolis, IN

Girl Scout Cookie and Wine Pairing

February 24, 3:00pm-5:00pm

Belgian Horse Winery

7200 West County Road 625 North

Middletown, IN

Meat Cake Invitational

February 25, 11:00am-2:00pm

Half Liter BBQ

5301 Winthrop Avenue #Suite B

Indianapolis, IN

Posh Wedding Planning Event Feb 2024

February 25, 12:00pm-4:00pm

502 East Event Centre

502 East Carmel Drive

Carmel, IN

2024 Daddy Daughter Sneakerball 'in Emerald City'

February 25, 6:00pm-9:00pm

The Silver Centre Event Hall

10202 E Washington St

Indianapolis, IN