Celebrating Black History month plus more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, February 23 through Sunday, February 25, 2024. This week: Celebrating Black History month plus more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!
Events mentioned in this episode:
Indianapolis Black Documentary Film Festival
February 23, 2024 , 7:30pm-8:30pm
February 24, 2024, 11:00am-3:30pm
Martin University Gathertorium
2186 N Sherman Dr.
Indianapolis, IN
Art & Soul 2024 Celebration + Naptown Tribute
February 23, 5:00pm-7:30pm
Indianapolis Artsgarden
110 West Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN
TEDxIndianaUniversity Play or Pause
February 23, 6:00pm-9:00pm
Buskirk Chumley Theater
114 E Kirkwood Ave
Bloomington, IN
IWIN Annual Pink Pajama Party
February 23, 6:00pm-11:00pm
The Renaissance Hotel
11925 N. Meridian St.
Carmel, IN
2024 IHSAA Girls Basketball State Finals
February 24
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
125 South Pennsylvania St.
Indianapolis, IN
United Way's ELEVATE Goes to Prom
February 24, 10:30am-1:00pm
Mavris Arts & Event Center
121 S. East St
Indianapolis, IN
Girl Scout Cookie and Wine Pairing
February 24, 3:00pm-5:00pm
Belgian Horse Winery
7200 West County Road 625 North
Middletown, IN
Meat Cake Invitational
February 25, 11:00am-2:00pm
Half Liter BBQ
5301 Winthrop Avenue #Suite B
Indianapolis, IN
Posh Wedding Planning Event Feb 2024
February 25, 12:00pm-4:00pm
502 East Event Centre
502 East Carmel Drive
Carmel, IN
2024 Daddy Daughter Sneakerball 'in Emerald City'
February 25, 6:00pm-9:00pm
The Silver Centre Event Hall
10202 E Washington St
Indianapolis, IN