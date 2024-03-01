Celebrating Black History: Rawles Scholars Medicine Initiative

For the past 20 years Eskenazi Health and the Center for Leadership Development have partnered up to promote careers in health care among minority students in Central Indiana. The Rawles Scholars Medicine Initiative is a six week program created to provide students the opportunity to closely interact with medical professionals. The program is named after one of the first African-Americans to practice surgery in Indianapolis, Dr. George H. Rawles. Dr. Rawles saw a need for greater representation in the field of medicine and worked tirelessly to raise awareness.