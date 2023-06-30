Celebrating Black Music – Local business teaches Hoosiers about Indy’s Black music history

A local business is giving Hoosiers the chance to learn more about Indy’s place in Black music history.Indiana State University graduate Sampson Levingston began his own business, Through2Eyes Indiana, during the pandemic. “We’re stuck inside the house and then we had the Black Lives Matter movement and we had so much going on in our country,” Levingston said. “I knew so much about our history and how rich and how beautiful and untold it was.” Now, Levingston offers tours in 10 different Indianapolis neighborhoods. His most popular Walk & Talk attractions are one- or two-hour sessions along Indiana Avenue, a vital hub for Black culture, history, and business since the 1890s.