Celebrating Diversity plus more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!
January 03, 2024
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events Manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, January 3 through Sunday, January 7, 2024. This week: Celebrating Diversity tradition plus more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”! Events mentioned in this episode: Champions of Diversity Awards Dinner January 12, 5:30pm-8:30pm JW Marriott Indianapolis 10 West Street Indianapolis, IN Igloos at Daniel's Vineyard Through February 25, 12:00pm-10:00pm Daniel's Vineyard 9061 N 700 W. McCordsville, IN Tween and Teen Nerf Battle January 05, 2024 , 5:30pm-6:30pm Danville-Center Township Public Library 101 S Indiana St. Danville, IN Winter Trail Marathon (full, half, quarter distances) January 06, 6:00pm Eagle Creek Park 7602 Eagle Beach Drive Indianapolis, IN Tox-Away-Day January 06, 8:00am-12:00pm Rushville Recycling Center 225 S Smiley Ave Rushville, IN Indy Winter Farmers Market Saturdays hrough April 27, 9:00am-12:30pm The AMP at 16 Tech 1220 Waterway Blvd Indianapolis, IN Glow in the New Year! January 06, 10:30am-11:30am KHCPL South 1755 E Center Road Kokomo, IN Crafternoon January 06, 12:00pm-1:00pm Yorktown Public Library 8920 West Adaline St Yorktown, IN Winter Tree Hike and Tea January 06, 1:00pm-3:00pm Taylor Center of Natural History 12308 E Strawtown Avenue Noblesville, IN Silent Party Indianapolis Twerk & Trap Vs 90's Hip Hop January 06, 10:00pm-2:00am Whiskey & Rythmn 2536 South Meridian Street Indianapolis, IN Indy Pride Career Fair January 09, 5:00pm-8:00pm Gainbridge Fieldhouse 125 S Pennsylvania St Indianapolis, IN WISH-TV Community Calendar