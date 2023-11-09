New!
Celebrating Moms and Vets plus more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for Veterans Day weekend, Friday, November 10 through Sunday, November 12, 2023. This week: Celebrating Moms and Vets plus more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!
Events mentioned in this episode:
All Things Mommie "Momsgiving"
November 12, 4:00pm-7:00pm
VisionLoft
235 S. Delaware Street
Indianapolis, IN
Bands Of America Grand Nationals
November 9 – November 11
Lucas Oil Stadium
500 South Capitol Avenue
Indianapolis, IN
PASIC 2023
November 8 – November 11
Indiana Convention Center
100 South Capitol Avenue
Indianapolis, IN
International Game Day at Spades Park
November 11, 11:00am-4:00pm
Indianapolis Public Library Spades Park Branch
1801 Nowland Avenue
Indianapolis, IN
2nd Annual Circle City FowlFest
November 11, 2:00pm-6:00pm
Fowling Warehouse Indianapolis
1125 Brookside Ave
Indianapolis, IN
Indy Brew Battle 2023
November 11, 4:00pm-7:00pm
Guggman Haus Brewing
1701 Gent Avenue
Indianapolis, IN
Monroe County Girls Inc. Ruby Gala
November 11, 5:00pm-9:00pm
Ivy Tech: Shreve Hall
200 Daniels Way
Bloomington, IN
Sips Samples and Songs
November 11, 6:30pm-11:55pm
Anderson Woods
559 West 500 North
Greenfield, IN
Frosty Paws 5K
November 12, 9:00am-11:00am
Indiana State Museum
650 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN
Midwest Reptile Show
November 12, 10:00am-4:00pm
Indiana State Fairgrounds
Harvest Pavilion
1202 East 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN
28th Annual Spirit & Place Public Conversation featuring Michael Twitty
November 12, 4:30pm-6:00pm
The AMP at 16 Tech
1220 Waterway Blvd
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis Municipal Band Veterans Day Concert
November 12, 3:00pm-4:00pm
Indiana State Museum
650 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN