Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for Veterans Day weekend, Friday, November 10 through Sunday, November 12, 2023. This week: Celebrating Moms and Vets plus more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

Events mentioned in this episode:

All Things Mommie "Momsgiving"

November 12, 4:00pm-7:00pm

VisionLoft

235 S. Delaware Street

Indianapolis, IN

Bands Of America Grand Nationals

November 9 – November 11

Lucas Oil Stadium

500 South Capitol Avenue

Indianapolis, IN

PASIC 2023

November 8 – November 11

Indiana Convention Center

100 South Capitol Avenue

Indianapolis, IN

International Game Day at Spades Park

November 11, 11:00am-4:00pm

Indianapolis Public Library Spades Park Branch

1801 Nowland Avenue

Indianapolis, IN

2nd Annual Circle City FowlFest

November 11, 2:00pm-6:00pm

Fowling Warehouse Indianapolis

1125 Brookside Ave

Indianapolis, IN

Indy Brew Battle 2023

November 11, 4:00pm-7:00pm

Guggman Haus Brewing

1701 Gent Avenue

Indianapolis, IN

Monroe County Girls Inc. Ruby Gala

November 11, 5:00pm-9:00pm

Ivy Tech: Shreve Hall

200 Daniels Way

Bloomington, IN

Sips Samples and Songs

November 11, 6:30pm-11:55pm

Anderson Woods

559 West 500 North

Greenfield, IN

Frosty Paws 5K

November 12, 9:00am-11:00am

Indiana State Museum

650 W Washington St

Indianapolis, IN

Midwest Reptile Show

November 12, 10:00am-4:00pm

Indiana State Fairgrounds

Harvest Pavilion

1202 East 38th Street

Indianapolis, IN

28th Annual Spirit & Place Public Conversation featuring Michael Twitty

November 12, 4:30pm-6:00pm

The AMP at 16 Tech

1220 Waterway Blvd

Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis Municipal Band Veterans Day Concert

November 12, 3:00pm-4:00pm

Indiana State Museum

650 W Washington St

Indianapolis, IN

