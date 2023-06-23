New!
Celebrating Pride – Depression rates high among the gender-diverse community
June 23, 2023
Depression rates among the gender-diverse community suggest that a large number of children and teens have considered suicide. A recent Trevor Project study shows that 50% percent of gender-diverse kids — those whose gender identity or expression does not conform to male or female — have considered suicide in the last year. Numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau show that this group experiences significantly higher rates of anxiety and depression.