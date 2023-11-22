Celebrating Veterans – Helping Veterans and Families organization provides life services to veterans

Heading home from active service can be a difficult task for many veterans. Emmy Hildebrand, CEO of HVAF which stands for “Helping Veterans and Families,” started her organization on a goal to help veterans and their families receive the best possible quality of life.

A lot of Indianapolis businesses offer help to HVAF, which makes it possible for them to continue provide services. HVAF has been serving the veteran community for thirty years now, which has been a great help to those in need.

HVAF is grateful for the opportunity to keep expanding. They started off helping 5 veterans in their first year to now helping over 1,300 a year.

HVAF is here to help veterans create a stable life. Learn more on HVAF’S website.