New!
Celebrating Veterans – Plainfield veteran advocates for Native American issues
November 27, 2023
A 98-year-old Plainfield man is on a mission to educate and advocate for others about the issues Native Americans face in the United States.Jim Collins has spent the last few years researching and highlighting the disparities facing Native veterans and their communities.
The World War II Navy veteran is equipped with only a pen and phone. He spends most of his time writing letters, making calls, and still fighting for others.