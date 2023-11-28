Celebrating Veterans – Puerto Rican Hoosier Finds Ways to Help Veterans

WISH-TV is proud to honor and recognize our veterans.Some come from across the Midwest to get a second chance at life thanks to some help from a Puerto Rican veteran.

When Jesse Camacho isn’t at work, he’s helping countless veterans in need through a nonprofit that’s making a positive impact on the community. “We try to help everyone that we go and talk to,” he said.

Camacho is a disciplined Army veteran. Before the crack of dawn, he and his wife, Shirley, also a veteran, have started seeking ways to bless others because they’re blessed.

To help bring change, Jesse supports the nonprofit Helping Veterans and Families as a board member, focusing on providing housing and job opportunities to veterans. The group also known as HVAF offers veterans a shopping experience with free food, hygiene items, and clothing in their points-system pantries.

He says these resources are vital and that it takes a village.

Camacho says he wants others to help spread the word about the services that the organization offers.