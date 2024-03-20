Child accidentally shot at extended-stay hotel in Whitestown

Your day ahead forecast, donations after tornadoes, fight led to the mass shooting at Broad Ripple bar, Colts QB helps stranded driver, Zach Edey named 'All-American' again, candidates for governor featured in a forum, solar eclipse traffic warning, Indy 500 Carb Day headliner, Chick-fil-A makes pizza and more...

