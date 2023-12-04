Child Care Advocates Expect Big Changes in a Busy Legislative Session

WISH-TV Government Reporter, Garrett Bergquist, sits down with the United Way’s, Same Snideman to talk about big changes for the Indiana childcare system that are expected to be presented in the upcoming legislative session. One of Indiana’s longest serving Mayors, Jim Brainard of Carmel, looks back at his 3 decasdes in office. And our panel discusses new grievances against Todd Rokita, childcare in the next session and Jim Brainard’s career.