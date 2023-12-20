Christmas week Festivities plus more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, December 22 through Sunday, December 24, 2023. Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

Events mentioned in this episode:

Eleanor & Friends

Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael

Dec. 22

Feinsteinshc.com

Yuletide

Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra

Through Dec. 23

Indianapolissymphony.org

To learn more, visit https://tomalvarez.studio/.

A Christmas Carol Comedy

December 21–December 23, 7:30pm-9:00pm

The District Theatre

627 Massachusetts Ave.

Indianapolis, IN

A Christmas Carol

Through December 24

Indiana Repertory Theatre

140 W. Washington Street

Indianapolis, IN

Small Business Showcase at the Circle

December 23, 12:00pm-6:00pm

Circle Centre Mall

49 W Maryland St

Indianapolis, IN

Rudolph Run

December 24, 9:00am

2150 Intelliplex Dr

Shelbyville, IN

WISH-TV Community Calendar