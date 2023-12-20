New!
Christmas week Festivities plus more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, December 22 through Sunday, December 24, 2023. Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!
Events mentioned in this episode:
Eleanor & Friends
Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael
Dec. 22
Yuletide
Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra
Through Dec. 23
To learn more, visit https://tomalvarez.studio/.
A Christmas Carol Comedy
December 21–December 23, 7:30pm-9:00pm
The District Theatre
627 Massachusetts Ave.
Indianapolis, IN
A Christmas Carol
Through December 24
Indiana Repertory Theatre
140 W. Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN
Small Business Showcase at the Circle
December 23, 12:00pm-6:00pm
Circle Centre Mall
49 W Maryland St
Indianapolis, IN
Rudolph Run
December 24, 9:00am
2150 Intelliplex Dr
Shelbyville, IN