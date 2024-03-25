Chuck Goodrich runs for 5th District

Victoria Spartz chief rival in this year’s primary says the 5th District needs a “work horse”, not a “show horse”. Chuck Goodrich has served in the Indiana House since 2019. He serves on the House Ways and Means and Education committees. He tells Phil Sanches that he wants to restore a sense of optimism in congress. We’ll show you what happens when you put 8 candidates for governor in a room and ask them how they’ll contain healthcare costs. And our panel discusses new cellphone rules in schools and a rare veto by the governor.