Chuck Pagano’s advice to Coach Steichen ahead of the Colts playoff push

he Indianapolis Colts are 6-5, holding onto the seventh and final AFC playoff spot ahead of Sunday’s game against the Titans.A big reason for the Colts success amid a three-game winning streak? Head Coach Shane Steichen.

Former Colts head coach Chuck Pagano knows what it is like to have success wearing the headset for the Horseshoe, but even Pagano is blown away by Steichen’s success of late.

On “Countdown to Kickoff,” Indy’s only hour-long Colts pregame television show, Pagano gave his advice to the first-time head coach ahead of the playoff push.

In addition to Steichen’s success, Pagano and News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun talk about how big Zack Moss is going to be for the Colts moving forward, as well as what the Indy defense needs to do against its division rival in Tennessee.