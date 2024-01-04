Civic Engagement – part 1
January 04, 2024
Listen to the Real Talk team as they discuss issues facing the youth today. From voting to Black Lives Matter the team talks about Civic Engagement, what real justice looks like, and how their generation can make a difference.
Real Talk is brought to you by VOICES.
