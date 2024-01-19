Civil Rights Movement involved ‘thousands of others’

It goes without saying that Martin Luther King Jr. played a key role in the Civil Rights Movement, but so many more were involved.That message came during the holiday event Monday inside the Madam Walker Legacy Center. People who attended the center’s event say they want to continue King’s message of equality, justice and love.

The center’s event was the 42nd annual MLK Day of Celebration at the Madam Walker Legacy Center to celebrate his life.

Journalist and political commentator Roland Martin, host of “Roland Martin Unfiltered,” was the guest speaker. He says there needs to be calls for action. “We must remind that King was a radical figure who was one of the most hated men in America when he was assassinated, so we need to remind folks of that King.”

Martin also says the holiday is more than just a celebration. “One of the mistakes that we make is that we only focus on him. We don’t focus on the thousands of others who were involved in this movement. There were countless men and women and names we don’t talk about, things we don’t know who played a vital role.”