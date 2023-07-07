Co-founder talks about creating Black Music Month
In an exclusive interview News 8’s Brittany Noble spoke with one of the co-founders of Black Music Month, Dyana Williams.“The mother of Black Music Month” wrote letters, knocked on doors and made phone calls to make this special month a reality. Williams, truly a powerhouse in the entertainment industry, has made a lasting imprint in broadcasting, the music world and celebrity media strategy. The radio legend knows all about Black music.