Code Black Indy expands outreach and work space

Improving education to gain access to tech jobs is a central focus for the nonprofit Code Black Indy. The organization is expanding its work thanks to a growing commitment and financial support. Code Black Indy says systemic issues has often limited access to tech careers for Black and brown people, who make up about 4% of those in the field. Now able to expand its K-12 work into more schools and adult-centered programming, representatives hope to help shift the statistics. Code Black Indy is expanding its grid. It found it’s footing during the pandemic, and continues to power up under its committed staff and president, Sam Campbell.