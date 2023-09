Colts Insider Kevin Bowen joined Sports Director Anthony Calhoun live on WISH-TV from the Colts’ complex. Bowen is the host of “The Wake Up Call with KB and Andy,” the weekday morning radio talk show on 93.5/107.5 The Fan in Indianapolis. The two had plenty to analyze from the Colts game on Sunday after a 31-21 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.