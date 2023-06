A funnyman, he is! Comedian George Wallace is set to take the stage at Helium Comedy Club this weekend, and before he does, he stopped by our Life. Style. Live! studios to share a few laughs. On this podcast episode, we chat with him about his joke “notepad,” his success through the years and how he thinks I should actually go into comedy! This is the Life. Style. Live! Podcast on the All Indiana Podcast network.