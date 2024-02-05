Congresswoman Victoria Spartz will file for reelection

Your day ahead forecast, 2 companies close sites in Indiana, 66th Grammy Awards show, NBA All-star coaches announced, Pacers win on the road, Edinburgh police dog passes away, U.S. border deal, U.S. Secretary of State heads to the Middle East, 112 dead in Chile fire, Lawrence Township students win robotics competition, and more...

