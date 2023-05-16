Critical Stages in the Life of Your Puppy

Puppies are so stinkin’ cute, aren’t they? Their innocent little faces routinely give us “the warm fuzzies,” and that’s just feels amazingly good! While puppies are undeniably cute to look at, raising one can be a downright challenge, as many of you know—or are currently finding out! Just when you think you have unwanted behaviors under control, a new behavior emerges which throws you for a loop. AARGH!! Yes, raising a canine youngin’ can often be a frustrating experience. But if you arm yourself with a few basic principles, the experience can be a little less frustrating—and a LOT more productive! Let’s talk about it right now on The Canine Lowe-Down.