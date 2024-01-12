Ctrl+Alt+Delete, with “Misplaced Comedy Group” Lead Producer and Writer Steven Grabo: Episode 270

Steven Grabo has been entertaining audiences for what seems like forever! His music, productions, many characters and voices have been found throughout every medium available. He's performed in large concert venues and theaters to radio, television, video, Internet and film.





His creation of The Misplaced Comedy Group has been noted as “The #1 Internet Comedy Troupe”, by MP3.com as well as listed as one of “The Best Emerging Artists” in American Idol Magazine (vol.3 issue 2). Steve has also penned various short films while studying acting under Hollywood icon Mala Powers. His acting abilities landed him various roles with Genevieve Ramsey’s Pushcart Players, as well as Carolina's Low Country and Florida's Professional Theater.





More information about Steven Grabo:

Website: http://www.grabo.world

Misplaced Comedy Group

Podcast: The Potluck Podcast | a podcast by Steven Grabo (podbean.com)