Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! There’s lots of fun stuff going on in and around Central Indiana! WISH-TV’s Events Manager Allan Haw has what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, September 29 through Sunday, October 1! This week: Cultures and Traditions come together plus more great events from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

Events mentioned in this episode:

Chinese Mooncake Festival

September 30, 6:30pm-8:30pm

Midtown Plaza Carmel

365 Monon Boulevard

Carmel, IN

Indy Jazz Fest

September 27-30

Various Locations

Franklin Fall Festival

September 29 - September 30

DriveHubler.com Amphitheater at Young’s Creek Park

237 W Monroe St

Franklin, IN

SWING

September 29, 5:30pm-11:00pm

Victory Field

501 West Maryland Street

Indianapolis, IN

Let’s Fest Comedy Festival

September 28 - October 01

Fountain Square

1116 prospect

Indianapolis, IN

Saturday Morning Live Block Party

September 30, 10:00am-10:45am

Central Library

40 E. Saint Clair St.

Indianapolis, IN

Walk to End Alzheimer's

September 30, 9:00am

IUPUI's Michael A. Carroll Stadium

1001 W New York Street

Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis Scottish Highland Games and Festival

September 30, 8:30am-9:00pm

Marion County Fairgrounds

7300 E. Troy Ave.

Indianapolis, IN

IUPUI Regatta

September 30, 8:00am-6:00pm

Military Park at White River State Park

601 West New York Street

Indianapolis, IN

Pumpkin, Cider & Fall Beer Fest 2023

September 30, 2:00pm-6:00pm

Opti-Park

780 East 66th Street

Indianapolis, IN

Medical Mutts 10th Anniversary Party at Upland Brewery

September 30, 5:00pm-8:00pm

Upland Brewery 82nd Street

4939 E. 82nd St

Indianapolis, IN

Illuminate Walk & Family Event

September 30, 6:00pm-11:00pm

The Links at Heartland Crossing

6701 Heartland Blvd

Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV Night at the Indy Eleven

September 30, 7:00pm

Carroll Stadium

1001 West New York Street

Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV Community Calendar