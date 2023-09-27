New!
Cultures and Traditions come together plus more great events from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! There’s lots of fun stuff going on in and around Central Indiana! WISH-TV’s Events Manager Allan Haw has what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, September 29 through Sunday, October 1! This week: Cultures and Traditions come together plus more great events from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!
Events mentioned in this episode:
Chinese Mooncake Festival
September 30, 6:30pm-8:30pm
Midtown Plaza Carmel
365 Monon Boulevard
Carmel, IN
Indy Jazz Fest
September 27-30
Various Locations
Franklin Fall Festival
September 29 - September 30
DriveHubler.com Amphitheater at Young’s Creek Park
237 W Monroe St
Franklin, IN
SWING
September 29, 5:30pm-11:00pm
Victory Field
501 West Maryland Street
Indianapolis, IN
Let’s Fest Comedy Festival
September 28 - October 01
Fountain Square
1116 prospect
Indianapolis, IN
Saturday Morning Live Block Party
September 30, 10:00am-10:45am
Central Library
40 E. Saint Clair St.
Indianapolis, IN
Walk to End Alzheimer's
September 30, 9:00am
IUPUI's Michael A. Carroll Stadium
1001 W New York Street
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis Scottish Highland Games and Festival
September 30, 8:30am-9:00pm
Marion County Fairgrounds
7300 E. Troy Ave.
Indianapolis, IN
IUPUI Regatta
September 30, 8:00am-6:00pm
Military Park at White River State Park
601 West New York Street
Indianapolis, IN
Pumpkin, Cider & Fall Beer Fest 2023
September 30, 2:00pm-6:00pm
Opti-Park
780 East 66th Street
Indianapolis, IN
Medical Mutts 10th Anniversary Party at Upland Brewery
September 30, 5:00pm-8:00pm
Upland Brewery 82nd Street
4939 E. 82nd St
Indianapolis, IN
Illuminate Walk & Family Event
September 30, 6:00pm-11:00pm
The Links at Heartland Crossing
6701 Heartland Blvd
Indianapolis, IN
WISH-TV Night at the Indy Eleven
September 30, 7:00pm
Carroll Stadium
1001 West New York Street
Indianapolis, IN