Cultures and Traditions come together plus more great events from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!

September 27, 2023

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! There’s lots of fun stuff going on in and around Central Indiana! WISH-TV’s Events Manager Allan Haw has what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, September 29 through Sunday, October 1! This week: Cultures and Traditions come together plus more great events from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

 

Events mentioned in this episode:

 

Chinese Mooncake Festival

September 30, 6:30pm-8:30pm

Midtown Plaza Carmel

365 Monon Boulevard

Carmel, IN

 

Indy Jazz Fest

September 27-30

Various Locations

 

Franklin Fall Festival

September 29 - September 30

DriveHubler.com Amphitheater at Young’s Creek Park

237 W Monroe St

Franklin, IN

 

SWING

September 29, 5:30pm-11:00pm

Victory Field

501 West Maryland Street

Indianapolis, IN

 

Let’s Fest Comedy Festival

September 28 - October 01

Fountain Square

1116 prospect

Indianapolis, IN

 

Saturday Morning Live Block Party

September 30, 10:00am-10:45am

Central Library

40 E. Saint Clair St.

Indianapolis, IN

 

Walk to End Alzheimer's

September 30, 9:00am

IUPUI's Michael A. Carroll Stadium

1001 W New York Street

Indianapolis, IN

 

Indianapolis Scottish Highland Games and Festival

September 30, 8:30am-9:00pm

Marion County Fairgrounds

7300 E. Troy Ave.

Indianapolis, IN

 

IUPUI Regatta

September 30, 8:00am-6:00pm

Military Park at White River State Park

601 West New York Street

Indianapolis, IN

 

Pumpkin, Cider & Fall Beer Fest 2023

September 30, 2:00pm-6:00pm

Opti-Park

780 East 66th Street

Indianapolis, IN

 

Medical Mutts 10th Anniversary Party at Upland Brewery

September 30, 5:00pm-8:00pm

Upland Brewery 82nd Street

4939 E. 82nd St

Indianapolis, IN

 

Illuminate Walk & Family Event

September 30, 6:00pm-11:00pm

The Links at Heartland Crossing

6701 Heartland Blvd

Indianapolis, IN

 

WISH-TV Night at the Indy Eleven

September 30, 7:00pm

Carroll Stadium

1001 West New York Street

Indianapolis, IN

 

WISH-TV Community Calendar