Very few individuals have impacted American politics like our seventh president. On this week’s “Leaders and Legends” podcast, we discuss the power of Old Hickory with Professor David Brown, author of “The First Populist: The Defiant Life of Andrew Jackson.” If you want to understand the arc of American politics and how it can lead to a cult of personality, please read Dr. Brown’s book.





Sponsors

• Veteran Strategies

• NFP - A leading insurance broker and consultant

• Garmong Construction

• Crowne Plaza Downtown Indianapolis Historic Union Station

About Veteran Strategies

‘Leaders and Legends’ is brought to you by Veteran Strategies—your local veteran business enterprise specializing in media relations, crisis communications, public outreach, and digital photography. Learn more at www.veteranstrategies.com.