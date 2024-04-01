Deborah Daniels, Former U.S. Attorney and Assistant U.S. Attorney General

It is an honor to have Deborah Daniels as our “Leaders and Legends” podcast guest for this week. She is one of state’s most successful and impactful leaders. Along with Jim Shella, we discuss a litany of issues related to Indiana, her career, and whether her brother should have run for president in 2012.

