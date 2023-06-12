On March 30, 1981, President Ronald Reagan was nearly assassinated by a deranged Jodie Foster fan named John Hinckley. On this week’s “Leaders and Legends” podcast, our conversation is with Del Quentin Wilber, author of “Rawhide Down: The Near Assassination of Ronald Reagan”. Full of new reporting and insider accounts of that fateful day, “Rawhide Down” is one of the best history books I’ve ever read.

