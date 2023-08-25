Discover Indiana’s Hidden Treasures: Author Jamie Ward unveils ‘100 Things to Do in Indiana Before You Die’

Get ready to embark on an extraordinary journey through the Hoosier state with local author Jamie Ward, as she unveils her latest book, “100 Things to Do in Indiana Before You Die,” published by Reedy Press. Indiana, known for the fast-paced action of the Indy 500 and the tranquil moments of watching bison roam the prairie, offers a diverse array of experiences for all. Jamie’s guidebook is your passport to the very best Indiana has to offer, providing itineraries, tips, and ideas suitable for the entire family.

In this comprehensive guide, Jamie, a true Indiana native, reveals the state’s hidden gems, ensuring that even lifelong Hoosiers will discover new adventures in their backyard. For visitors, it’s an indispensable tool for crafting an epic Indiana experience. Jamie Ward will be hosting book events, including a book signing at the Brown County Library on September 7th and a presentation and book signing at the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library West on September 14th, both of which are free and open to the public. Alongside these events, Jamie can share her insights on a wide range of attractions, from the legendary Hoosier Gym to the delectable Indiana Culinary Trails, the opulence of historic French Lick, and the marvels of agriculture at Fair Oaks Farms. Prepare to discover Indiana in a whole new light!