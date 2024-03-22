Divine Intervention

When you feel it's easy for someone to let you go…. It's not only easy for them, but God also knew If He didn’t remove that person or those people you never would have done it on your own. God will wreck our plans before we wreck ourselves or where He needs to take us. Look for reciprocity, what are the fruits they are giving you? Pour into others what they are willing to pour into you. Stop allowing yourself to bleed into others because it only crushes your soul deep.





Music info: Composer: Whitesand (Martynas Lau)

Year: 2022

Title: We Are The Guardians





