Do You Know Your Value?

Many are broken and only wish to find happiness. Happiness isn’t something you can purchase, like we’re able to purchase fear just by going to a haunted house. Rather implemented fear or the fear that lies within us, it always seems to be that dark voice telling us we’re not enough. You are enough!

Not everyone will be able to see things the way everyone else does. As they say it's easier when you’re on the outside looking in. But there’s that box that we all tend to put ourselves in. Remember faith and trust are without borders. No matter the pain that you’re feeling or no matter the pain that you feel for others, remember it's all a part of God’s plan and we must endure it.

Music info: Composer: Whitesand (Martynas Lau)

Year: 2022

Title: Mission





