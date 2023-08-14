DOES YOUR DOG HAVE AN ITCH?

According to pet insurance companies, the number one reason for bringing your dog to the veterinary hospital is because of allergies!! August is Itchy Pet Awareness Month! More than 30 million households in the United States have a pet who suffers from pruritus, which is the medical term for “itchy”. Reasons for this itchiness includes external parasites, like fleas, food allergies, and a condition known as ATOPY, or allergies to various things in the environment. From Noah's Animal Hospitals and our Investigative Reporter for Pet Pals TV Tom Dock has more.