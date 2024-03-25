Dr Elizabeth Norton, Historian of British history

The British Monarchy just always seems to be in the news, and we love that here at the “Leaders and Legends” podcast. This week’s interview is with Dr Elizabeth Norton, a scholar of British history and owner of a tremendously popular account on X.

Sponsors

• Veteran Strategies

• NFP - A leading insurance broker and consultant

• Garmong Construction

• Crowne Plaza Downtown Indianapolis Historic Union Station

About Veteran Strategies

‘Leaders and Legends’ is brought to you by Veteran Strategies—your local veteran business enterprise specializing in media relations, crisis communications, public outreach, and digital photography. Learn more at www.veteranstrategies.com.