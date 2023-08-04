Dr. Jerome Adams talks about new rise in COVID cases and long-term symptoms

Dr. Jerome Adams, WISH-TV medical expert and a former U.S. surgeon general, said Monday that the numbers are rising the fastest in Texas, Florida, and New York, with a 10% increase in COVID-19-related hospitalizations.

“Many people feel like they’ve moved on from COVID, but unfortunately COVID has not moved on from us,” Adams said. “We’re not going back to a place where we’re shutting down schools or where we’re having mask mandates, but it doesn’t mean that we can’t protect ourselves when we do see a surge coming.”

Adams says knowing cases are rising can help those who have comorbidity or who are older begin taking precautions if they’re going to crowded spaces.

Dr. Adams also spoke on the long-term COVID symptoms, like brain fog, which are now becoming the focus of many new treatment studies.