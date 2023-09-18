Dr Mark Lawrence, Director of the LBJ Presidential Library and Museum

Known as “LBJ”, Lyndon Baines Johnson is one of our most consequential presidents. On this week’s “Leaders and Legends” podcast we interview Dr Mark Lawrence—author and director of the LBJ Presidential Library and Museum. We discuss the president’s contribution to career before the White House, his reaction to the assassination of President Kennedy, his contribution to landmark civil rights and healthcare legislation, and the bloody quagmire known as Vietnam.

