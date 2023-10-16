On March 4, 1865, President Abraham Lincoln delivered one of the most compelling speeches in the history of spoken language. On this week’s “Leaders and Legends” podcast, we discuss the meaning and impact of the president’s second inaugural address with Ed Achorn, author of “Every Drop of Blood: The Momentous Second Inauguration of Abraham Lincoln”

