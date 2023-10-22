New!
Election Special: Carmel Mayoral Candidate Miles Nelson
October 22, 2023
After 28 years in office the mayor of Carmel, Republican John Brainard, is not seeking another term. Carmel has long been a Republican stronghold, but Democrats have been making inroads the last few years. WISH-TV Political Reporter Garrett Bergquist sits down with Miles Nelson, member of the Carmel City Council and Democrat candidate for mayor.
Indiana early voting is underway.
