Election Special: Carmel Mayoral Candidate Sue Finkam

After 28 years in office the mayor of Carmel, Republican John Brainard, is not seeking another term. Carmel has long been a Republican stronghold, but Democrats have been making inroads the last few years. WISH-TV Political Reporter Garrett Bergquist sits down with Sue Finkam, member of the Carmel City Council and Republican candidate for mayor.

Indiana early voting is underway.

“All INdiana Politics” airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV.