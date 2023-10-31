Election Special: Indianapolis Mayoral Candidate Jefferson Shreve

WISH-TV Political Reporter Garrett Bergquist sits down with Jefferson Shreve, Republican candidate for mayor of Indianapolis.

News 8 on Monday night hosted the first live, televised mayoral debate in Indianapolis in roughly 20 years. In addition to the debate, both candidates were asked for an in-depth interview about their policy goals. Shreve accepted News 8’s invitation while Hogsett declined.

Jefferson Shreve said he brings to the mayor’s office a combination of public and private sector experience not unlike that of former Republican Gov. Mitch Daniels.Shreve, the founder and chief executive officer of Storage Express and a former member of the City-County Council, is challenging Mayor Joe Hogsett in next month’s Indianapolis mayoral election. The winner in November will lead a consolidated city-county government responsible for nearly 1 million people in what is by far Indiana’s most populous county.