Election Special: Muncie Mayoral Candidate Dan Ridenour

WISH-TV Political Reporter Garrett Bergquist sits down with Republican Dan Ridenour who is running for a second four-year term as mayor of Muncie.

Ridenour said he has convened a task force composed of law enforcement, clergy, homeowners’ associations, judges and others to develop a comprehensive violence-reduction plan. He said there’s only so much that can be done legislatively, so community leaders will look for ways to, among other things, ways to encourage healthier communication among families in the home. He also wants the public to weigh in on violence, its causes and solutions before the task force issues its recommendations sometime next year.

Ridenour said he’s proud of his work so far in redeveloping Muncie’s south side. He said Southway Plaza is already home to new tenants including a Gillman’s hardware store and a software developer. As for the Tillpond Urban Park project, he said the city can’t proceed until a federal grant gets approved. Meanwhile, he said he’s working to bring in more affordable, workforce and market-rate housing, in part by taking possession of abandoned, city-owned properties and tearing them down to make room for projects funded in part by income-based housing tax credits.

Indiana early voting begins Wednesday, October 12.

