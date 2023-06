Death and dying aren’t topics that we like to discuss, but on today’s show, we are. We are joined in studio by Abby Vincent, LCSW & newest Joy’s House staff member who talks with us about the End-of- Life Doula program that Joy’s House is launching later this year. Tina also shares her perspective after the recent loss of her father.

