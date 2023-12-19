End of Year discussion with Governor Eric Holcomb

Governor Eric Holcomb is entering his final year in office. He is unable to run for reelection due to term limits. The 2024 legislative session is not a budget session, but Holcomb says he still has ambitious plans. WISH-TV Government Reporter, Garrett Bergquist, sat down with Governor Holcomb in his office at the statehouse to talk about his plans for the final legislative session of his term. They also discuss one of the biggest controversies surrounding one of his biggest projects, the LEAP district.