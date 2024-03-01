European Top Fuel Champion Ida Zetterström makes the move to America to compete in the NHRA!

I welcome back Ida Zetterstrom! We first met her at PRI two-years ago, and she has accomplished so much since then. She’s European Top Fuel Champion, Swedish driver of the year – and now she’s made the move to the states to compete in the NHRA! Ida talks about her plans this season with JCM Racing, the differences between racing in Europe and the US, her spot-on advice for girls wanting to get into motorsports, and a little breaking news about a new honor she was bestowed.