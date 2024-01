Evansville will make history in 2024 as they swear in Stephanie Terry as that city’s first female and first black mayor. WISH-TV Government Reporter, Garrett Bergquist, sits down to talk with her about her plans for her first few months in office. Another incoming mayor faces a big clean up when he takes office. We talk with the new mayor of Richmond. And our panel looks back on the biggest stories of 2023 and looks ahead to 2024.