Everything you need to welcome 2024 and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!
Looking for something fun to do to wrap up 2023? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! He’s got you covered with everything you need to welcome 2024 and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, December 29 through Sunday, December 31, 2023. Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!
Events mentioned in this episode:
Remember When Rock Was Young: The Elton John Experience
December 31, 7:30pm-9:00pm
Feinstein's At Hotel Carmichael
1 Carmichael Square
Carmel, IN
Christmas at the Zoo
Now - December 30
Indianapolis Zoo
1200 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN
Eiteljorg Museum Contemporary Art Fellowship Exhibition
Now - January 03, 10:00am-5:00pm
Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art
500 West Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN
Indy Pride Presents: Wreckno's Big Queer New Year
December 30, 8:00pm
Old National Centre
502 N. New Jersey St.
Indianapolis, IN
Countdown to Noon
December 31, 10:00am-2:00pm
The Children's Museum of Indianapolis
3000 North Meridian Street
Indianapolis, IN
Cheers to New Years 5K
January 01, 10:00am
601 W New York
Indianapolis, IN
Find more on the WISH-TV Community Calendar