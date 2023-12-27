Looking for something fun to do to wrap up 2023? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! He’s got you covered with everything you need to welcome 2024 and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, December 29 through Sunday, December 31, 2023. Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

Events mentioned in this episode:

Remember When Rock Was Young: The Elton John Experience

December 31, 7:30pm-9:00pm

Feinstein's At Hotel Carmichael

1 Carmichael Square

Carmel, IN

Christmas at the Zoo

Now - December 30

Indianapolis Zoo

1200 W Washington St

Indianapolis, IN

Eiteljorg Museum Contemporary Art Fellowship Exhibition

Now - January 03, 10:00am-5:00pm

Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art

500 West Washington Street

Indianapolis, IN

Indy Pride Presents: Wreckno's Big Queer New Year

December 30, 8:00pm

Old National Centre

502 N. New Jersey St.

Indianapolis, IN

Countdown to Noon

December 31, 10:00am-2:00pm

The Children's Museum of Indianapolis

3000 North Meridian Street

Indianapolis, IN

Cheers to New Years 5K

January 01, 10:00am

601 W New York

Indianapolis, IN

