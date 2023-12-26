Feeling Like We Haven’t Arrived, with Money Confidence Coach Aimee Cerka: Episode 267

Aimee is the Money Confidence Coach and founder of Money Masters Inner Circle Academy for ambitious women who are ready to finally have clarity, peace, and confidence with their money regardless of what's going on in the economy so that they can create the happiness, family life, financial security, and long-term wealth they deserve. She shares her story about her journey of struggling with math, entrepreneurial ship, and coping with a hectic schedule as a wife and mother yet overcoming and now thriving!

