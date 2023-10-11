Ffun fall events from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! The calendar is packed with things happening in and around central Indiana! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, October 13 through Sunday, October 15, 2023. This week is full of fun fall events from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

Events mentioned in this episode:

BOOville: The Children's Museum Guild's Haunted House

Now Through October 27, 10:00am-5:00pm

The Children's Museum of Indianapolis

3000 North Meridian Street

Indianapolis, IN

Morgan County Fall Foliage Festival

October 12 - October 15, 9:00am-5:00pm

Downtown

Martinsville, IN

Ethnic Expo

October 13 - October 14, 11:00am-10:00pm

Downtown Columbus

123 Washington St

Columbus, IN

Ghouls & Goblets 2023

October 13, 6:00pm-9:00pm

Seymour Museum

220 N Chestnut St.

Seymour, IN

RE/MAX Tower Highpoint Fall Festival presented by O'Mara Foods

October 13 - October 15

Highpoint Events

3321 N. Old US Highway 421

Greensburg, IN

Mutt Strut

October 14, 10:00am-3:00pm

Celebration Plaza

801 West Washington Street

Indianapolis, IN

Broad Ripple Beer Fest

October 14, 1:00pm-6:00pm

780 E 66th St

780 East 66th Street

Indianapolis, IN

Pioneer Fall Fest

October 14, 1:00pm-4:00pm

Strawtown Koteewi Park

12302 E Strawtown Avenue

Noblesville, IN

Indianapolis Hard Cider & Doughnut Fest

October 14, 2:00pm-8:00pm

Brothers Bar & Grill

Indianapolis, IN

Cumberland Trail & Treat

October 14, 3:00pm-5:00pm

Lions Park

301 N Buck Creek Rd

Cumberland, IN

2nd Annual AfroBall Indy

October 14, 8:00pm-11:59pm

Newfields

4000 N Michigan Rd

Indianapolis, IN

The Rocky Horror Picture Show with Barry Bostwick

October 14, 8:00pm

Clowes Memorial Hall

4602 Sunset Avenue

Indianapolis, IN

The Bloomington Buddy Walk

October 15, 1:00pm-3:00pm

Switchyard Park

1601 S. Rogers Rd

Bloomington, IN

WISH-TV Community Calendar