Ffun fall events from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! The calendar is packed with things happening in and around central Indiana! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, October 13 through Sunday, October 15, 2023. This week is full of fun fall events from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!
Events mentioned in this episode:
BOOville: The Children's Museum Guild's Haunted House
Now Through October 27, 10:00am-5:00pm
The Children's Museum of Indianapolis
3000 North Meridian Street
Indianapolis, IN
Morgan County Fall Foliage Festival
October 12 - October 15, 9:00am-5:00pm
Downtown
Martinsville, IN
Ethnic Expo
October 13 - October 14, 11:00am-10:00pm
Downtown Columbus
123 Washington St
Columbus, IN
Ghouls & Goblets 2023
October 13, 6:00pm-9:00pm
Seymour Museum
220 N Chestnut St.
Seymour, IN
RE/MAX Tower Highpoint Fall Festival presented by O'Mara Foods
October 13 - October 15
Highpoint Events
3321 N. Old US Highway 421
Greensburg, IN
Mutt Strut
October 14, 10:00am-3:00pm
Celebration Plaza
801 West Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN
Broad Ripple Beer Fest
October 14, 1:00pm-6:00pm
780 E 66th St
780 East 66th Street
Indianapolis, IN
Pioneer Fall Fest
October 14, 1:00pm-4:00pm
Strawtown Koteewi Park
12302 E Strawtown Avenue
Noblesville, IN
Indianapolis Hard Cider & Doughnut Fest
October 14, 2:00pm-8:00pm
Brothers Bar & Grill
Indianapolis, IN
Cumberland Trail & Treat
October 14, 3:00pm-5:00pm
Lions Park
301 N Buck Creek Rd
Cumberland, IN
2nd Annual AfroBall Indy
October 14, 8:00pm-11:59pm
Newfields
4000 N Michigan Rd
Indianapolis, IN
The Rocky Horror Picture Show with Barry Bostwick
October 14, 8:00pm
Clowes Memorial Hall
4602 Sunset Avenue
Indianapolis, IN
The Bloomington Buddy Walk
October 15, 1:00pm-3:00pm
Switchyard Park
1601 S. Rogers Rd
Bloomington, IN