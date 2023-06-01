FIDO HELPING DISTRESSED DOGS IN HOT WEATHER

It's brutally hot and yes, you can go into the air conditioning or sit in a pool but what about dogs left outside, often chained?

There is help in the form of FIDO, Friends Of Indianapolis Dogs Outside.

Patty talks to the executive director of FIDO, Darcie Kurtz for some important...even life-saving...information.





For concerned citizens reporting dogs in distress, go to IACS:

RequestIndy on-line





Or Mayor's Action Center at

317 327-4622





For folks wanting FIDO's help:

317 221-1314





Also, FIDO is on Facebook

and

www.fidoindy.org



