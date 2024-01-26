Fighting Through the Storms: Episode 272

God guarantees there will be pain, suffering, and sacrifice, but through love, especially His love, our limits of endurance can last longer than ever imagined. It is peace that He instills during our standstill. All we have to do is remain steadfast and allow His love to give us the strength to endure. When God’s presence isn’t felt, that’s when our faith is tested the most. Seasons do change, even when our personal season we’re in can seem a little too long. Some of us may be in the biggest fight of our lives. Rather it be an illness, coping with loss, feeling lonely, fighting those voices that are always telling us to give up, or we’re not enough, the pain sometimes seems too much.





For many the holidays may be the hardest time, as the weight of loneliness may feel heavier than ever expected. It seems to be a reminder of the absence of things you ever truly wanted. Year after year it never seems to change. Feeling as though this is just my life, I may as well get used to it. "I have so much love to give, yet no one to give it to." While others are feeling as though the world would be a better place without them here. But know, all those thoughts are all from the enemy.

Any situation or feeling that makes you uncomfortable, know that it’s God keeping you there because He needs you to grow. You can’t grow and prosper once you have become complacent, and that lonely feeling will only start to weigh more until you realize you are never alone.





He will NEVER leave you, nor forsake you, He just needs you to realize that.





