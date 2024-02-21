Finding the Hormonal Sweet Spot: Understanding and Balancing Menopause Hormones, Part One with Marie

In this podcast episode, hosts Kelly Young and Stevie Stoez Kersh chat with Marie, a clinical hormone coach and menopause specialist, about hormones and menopause. They discuss why menopause isn't openly talked about and the importance of creating a safe space for such conversations. Marie emphasizes that menopause isn't a condition but another side effect of estrogen deficiency. She talks about the effects of optimizing estrogen, progesterone, and testosterone, explaining how they affect libido, body composition, and mood. Marie also discusses the four phases of the hormonal sweet spot and their effects. They touch upon concerns associated with hormonal therapy, misconceptions around it, and its potential cancer risk. Towards the end, Marie talks about her work in physician training to equip doctors with necessary knowledge about hormone therapy. The podcast encourages exploring hormones at a deeper level for individual well-being.