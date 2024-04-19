Fishers native shares personal story in ‘Sometimes I Imagine Your Funeral’ film

He’s the writer/director behind “Sometimes I Imagine Your Funeral.”

On this Life.Style.Live! podcast episode, our Amicia Ramsey chats with Vincent Dixon, who in 2021, penned a heartfelt letter to his sister Lauren, who had been battling drug addiction for years. The letter, filled with anguish and unresolved emotions, was never sent.

Tragically, just two weeks later, Lauren fatally overdosed. Now, Vincent is channeling his grief and love for his sister into a powerful film project.

